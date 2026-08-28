Ferrari’s secret F80 XX leaked at Portimão: Maranello can’t hide it anymore

Ferrari has never been particularly good at keeping secrets when track days and spy spotters collide. While Maranello has officially declared radio silence regarding a hardcore F80 XX, internet sleuths have already done the heavy lifting.

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It started with a pleasantly pixelated clip on Reddit by user Signal-Duck3305, promptly shotgunned across social media by automotive spy photographer Varryx. The footage captured a camouflaged prototype tearing through closed-door testing at Portugal’s Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, offering the automotive world its first glance at Maranello’s next track-only obsession.

To nobody’s surprise, Ferrari is sticking to its high-margin playbook. Ever since the Enzo birthed the legendary FXX program, every flagship supercar from the Prancing Horse has eventually surrendered to an extreme XX iteration.

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The F80 XX will serve as an exclusive rolling laboratory strictly reserved for the brand’s favorite client-testers. Naturally, it will not be street-legal. Expect this race-bred weapon to make its grand debut shortly after the F80 Aperta arrives around 2027.

What makes the prospect of an F80 XX genuinely intimidating is the baseline vehicle itself. The standard F80 initially caused traditionalists to clutch their mechanical pearls by ditching the sacred naturally aspirated V12 for a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid setup. Yet, with a combined output of 1,200 HP, 900 of which by the internal combustion engine alone, the complaints died down real quick.

The road-going F80 rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in a brutal 2.1 seconds, reaches 200 km/h in 5.75 seconds, and tops out at 350 km/h. It even clocked a mind-bending 1’15”30 lap time around Fiorano while riding on standard street tires.

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The base F80 was already a domesticated Le Mans Hypercar with license plate brackets slapped on for legality. Stripping away road compliance, adding aggressive aero, and wrapping an XX variant in racing slicks is practically an exercise in glorious automotive overkill.

If a street-legal V6 hybrid can already outpace dedicated race cars from a decade ago, the upcoming F80 XX will likely redefine what human neck muscles can physically endure on a circuit.