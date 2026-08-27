Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale rumored with 720 hp and no hybrid assistance

Ferrari is reportedly developing a road-going version of the 296 Challenge without a hybrid system, combining a more powerful twin-turbo V6 with lower weight and aerodynamics much closer to the race car. The report comes from The Supercar Blog and from camouflaged prototypes spotted near Maranello, but Ferrari has not confirmed the model’s existence, the Challenge Stradale name or a possible November debut.

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Ferrari may be preparing a lighter 296 Challenge Stradale with a 720-hp V6

The rumored removal of electrification represents the most significant change. The 296 Speciale combines a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 700 hp with an electric motor for a total output of 880 hp. The alleged Challenge Stradale would rely entirely on the six-cylinder engine, with the source claiming Ferrari could raise output to around 720 hp through a specific calibration.

Lower output than the Speciale would not necessarily translate into worse track performance because removing the battery, electric motor and related hardware could significantly reduce weight. Current estimates point to a dry weight of around 1,300 kg, or roughly 2,866 pounds, compared with the 296 Speciale’s claimed 1,410 kg (3,109 pounds) when fitted with the optional equipment required to achieve its minimum figure. That would represent a reduction of about 110 kg, or 243 pounds.

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The existing 296 Challenge already provides a credible technical reference for this approach. Ferrari’s one-make race car uses the V6 without electric assistance and produces 700 hp, a decision that helps reduce weight and tailor power delivery to competition use. Turning the same basic formula into a street-legal car would still require specific work on emissions, noise levels, cooling and everyday usability.

The photographed prototypes feature larger front aerodynamic elements and a prominent fixed rear wing, suggesting Ferrari may be targeting a different level of downforce compared with the Speciale. Ferrari has not released any aerodynamic figures, so it remains impossible to compare the package directly with the 296 Challenge.

The camouflage also makes it difficult to determine which components could reach production or whether the prototypes belong to a limited-production road car rather than another Ferrari development program.

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The rumored November debut comes from the same report and does not appear on Ferrari’s official calendar. Until Maranello releases further details, the claimed output, weight, removal of the hybrid system and Challenge Stradale name all remain unconfirmed.