Seven Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo cars will contest the three-hour Nürburgring race, the fourth round of the 2026 Endurance Cup scheduled for Sunday, August 30. Ferrari will compete across every category on the grid after a strong showing at the 24 Hours of Spa, where its crews delivered particularly notable results in the Bronze and Silver classes. The German round comes just before the Endurance Cup finale at Portimão.

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Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo attacks the Nürburgring with seven cars after a strong Spa weekend

AF Corse will field two cars in the Pro Cup with lineups coming off a positive race in Belgium. Alessio Rovera, Nicklas Nielsen and Tommaso Mosca return in the No. 51 after finishing third overall at Spa and securing their first podium of the season. The No. 50 brings together Lilou Wadoux, Arthur Leclerc and Sean Gelael, who climbed from 28th on the grid to finish fifth in the same race.

Kessel Racing enters the Nürburgring in the strongest championship position, leading the Bronze Cup with 87 points from the No. 74 after winning the class at Spa. The preliminary entry list included Dustin Blattner, Dennis Marschall and Lorenzo Patrese, but an update published on August 28 confirmed Blattner’s absence. The team will therefore need to confirm its final driver lineup following the late change.

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JMW Motorsport will field the other Ferrari in the Bronze Cup with Thomas Kiefer, Rolf Ineichen and Tim Heinemann, who will look to bounce back after a technical problem ended their Spa race early. In the Gold Cup, Selected Car Racing arrives with Malte Ebdrup, Simon Birch and Frederik Schandorff. The trio sits third in the class standings with 63 points, 22 behind the championship leaders.

Both Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo entries in the Silver Cup arrive after podium finishes. Rafael Duran, Dylan Medler and David Perel will share Rinaldi Racing’s No. 45, which won its class at the 24 Hours of Spa with Alessandro Balzan also part of the lineup. Matias Zagazeta, Jef Machiels and Gilles Stadsbader will race the AF Corse No. 52 after finishing third in Belgium.

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The Nürburgring grid features 55 cars from 10 manufacturers on the 5.1-kilometer Grand Prix circuit. Free practice takes place on Saturday, while Sunday will feature three qualifying sessions before the race starts at 3:00 p.m.

With only three hours of racing and just one Endurance Cup round remaining afterward, the Nürburgring result carries particular importance for Kessel Racing. A strong finish could allow the team to strengthen its Bronze Cup lead before the final trip to Portugal.