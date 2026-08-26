12 years in a barn couldn’t kill this Ferrari 512 BBi: its previous owners almost did

After sitting completely frozen in time for twelve grueling years, a Ferrari 512 BBi has finally emerged from the shadows of a barn, presenting its new owner with an agonizing jigsaw puzzle of oxidized sheet metal and questionable engineering decisions.

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Famous automotive YouTuber and extreme restoration specialist Ratarossa acquired the Italian icon after six months of intense negotiations with a stubbornly reluctant owner. While pulling a 340-horsepower supercar out of a dusty shed is the dream of every automotive enthusiast, the initial wash revealed a nightmare scenario hidden beneath decades of grime: a tragic history of amateur hack jobs.

Whoever touched this 4.9-liter mid-engine masterpiece prior to its forced hibernation clearly possessed far more enthusiasm than mechanical competence.

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A routine inspection of the chassis unveiled that the rear brake calipers installed upside down, pointing the bleed valves uselessly toward the pavement. To make matters even more horrifying, the front calipers had been slapped onto the completely wrong sides of the car. It is the kind of breathtaking incompetence that makes you wonder if the previous owner was attempting a classic supercar revival or a subtle act of mechanical sabotage.

The true trial, however, was lurking within the exhaust architecture. The 512 BBi relies on a ridiculously complex exhaust layout featuring two side mufflers, two main mufflers, and four manifolds engineered to let that glorious flat-12 engine breathe. Over time, this plumbing system had turned into an archive of horrific rust patches.

The specialist team at CSP, tasked with sandblasting and cleaning the delicate components, discovered massive metal plates welded directly over corroded sections. Rather than fixing the leaks, these crude patches sealed moisture inside, acting as localized rust accelerators that nearly destroyed the entire assembly.

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Miraculously, the exhaust came back from the brink. Through precision welding and a protective Cerakote thermal coating, the original components resulted restored to a condition Ratarossa described as “absolutely better than new”. Considering a pristine OEM exhaust system for a 512 BBi routinely commands north of $15,000 on the secondary market, salvaging the original hardware was a massive victory.

By prioritizing meticulous restoration over easy part swapping, the project proves that patience and specialized craft can occasionally triumph over decades of neglect.