The 1,020-HP Ferrari Luce just got the “Mansory treatment”

Ferrari once swore on Enzo’s grave that it would never manufacture an SUV. Then came the Purosangue, politely rebranded as Maranello’s “first four-door, four-seat sports car”. Naturally, the next sacred rule to bite the dust was electrification, giving birth to the Luce, Ferrari’s first all-electric production model and the ultimate test of brand loyalty. But if traditionalists thought a battery-powered Cavallino was the peak of sacrilege, digital artist ildar_project just proved that things can get much, much wilder.

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Set against the backdrop of the Dubai dunes, a new CGI project transforms the Luce into a widebody hyper-monster so aggressive it would make Liberty Walk take notes, exposed rivets included.

The front bumper seems sculpted into an open-mouthed intake setup, while razor-sharp side skirts scrape millimeters above the sand. Around back, an imposing rear diffuser frames a giant wing referencing the iconic F40 and F50. Grouping an EV crossover with those sacred analog supercars in the same breath might border on automotive treason, but the digital rendering makes zero apologies.

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Slammed ridiculously close to the pavement, this virtual Luce assumes a high-end hydraulic nose-lift system will handle the heavy lifting over real-world speed bumps. Deep-dish, five-twin-spoke black wheels fit snugly inside swollen fender flares with mathematical precision only pixels can afford. Painted in classic Ferrari red with a contrasting black roof and pillars, the body is wrapped in enough forged carbon fiber to make even Mansory blush.

Even in stock trim, the production Ferrari Luce is hardly a subtle machine. Packing four electric motors that churn out 1,020 horsepower, it blasts from 0 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds before topping out at 192 mph, all backed by a hefty 122 kWh battery pack promising 329 miles of range.

Yet before these electric missiles even land in client driveways, digital customizers are offering a terrifying preview of what happens when tuner culture gets its hands on Maranello’s battery power.