Electric Ferrari spotted again: latest spy shots from testing

The countdown for the presentation of the first electric Ferrari has already begun. On October 9th, the Prancing Horse will present this highly anticipated new model. Meanwhile, development is progressing, and now a new test mule has been spotted on Northern European roads during winter testing sessions. The spy photos are particularly interesting as they show the vehicle at a IONITY HPC charging station for the first time.

Electric Ferrari: test mule spotted during snow testing

The test mule featured in these new shots still appears heavily camouflaged and equipped with a temporary body borrowed from the Maserati Levante. However, although this camouflage doesn’t reveal much about the car’s final look, the use of such bodywork suggests that the final forms might not be very different. After all, Ferrari also used similarly shaped test mules for the Purosangue testing. We’ll likely understand more in the coming months as the electric Ferrari’s debut approaches.

The new photos reveal that this prototype features 24-inch wheels at the rear and 23-inch wheels at the front. Additionally, an interesting detail was noticed: the shark fin antenna mounted on the roof occasionally flashes green or red. It’s speculated, though this is just a hypothesis, that it could be some sort of charge status indicator. We can also see that the test mule continues to feature various fake elements such as mock exhaust pipes. Furthermore, the images show the rear hatch open, providing a glimpse of the cargo area.

From a technical standpoint, we still know very little about the new electric Ferrari. The Maranello-based automaker has a partnership with battery supplier SK On, so this vehicle likely features a battery pack developed with this company. We also know that the Prancing Horse is developing artificial sound, which will be different from the technologies seen so far on electric cars.

Over the past few months, both Chairman John Elkann and CEO Vigna have praised this model, emphasizing that even with an electric powertrain, it will still be able to deliver the exceptional driving experience typical of all Ferrari vehicles.