Moving taillights and active longtails: Ferrari patented the ultimate aero trick

Ferrari remains obsessively devoted to the dark art of bending air to its will. A newly discovered patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals that Maranello is cooking up active aerodynamics so complex, even the body panels and light clusters are being drafted into physical labor.

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The patent illustrations depict a low-slung, mid-engine hypercar with razor-sharp proportions and a nose hinting at the recent 849 Testarossa. But the real circus takes place at the rear. Ferrari has designed an extendable rear wing paired with an integrated light bar that sits flush during mundane cruising. Drop the hammer, however, and the entire assembly migrates backward, morphing the car into an active “longtail”.

It is Maranello’s bespoke answer to the McLaren W1’s aerodynamic tricks: extend the tail at high speeds to slash drag, then rapidly reconfigure the structure under hard braking to slam downforce onto the rear tires.

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Yet the most delightfully unhinged idea in the filing is not aimed at a multi-million-dollar track monster, but at the Purosangue SUV. In a secondary drawing, Ferrari proposes making the taillights themselves physically movable. Instead of relying on traditional motorized flaps, the rear light housing pivots downward on command, altering how airflow reaches the roof spoiler.

Of course, a patent filing is not a guarantee of production. Automakers routinely patent wild ideas simply to stop rivals from building them first. Still, tracing the lineage from Ferrari LaFerrari to the SF90 Stradale and the recent F80 shows a clear trend: Ferrari is moving beyond basic active flaps toward fully dynamic exterior surfaces.

Whether these shapeshifting tails and tilting taillights ever hit the showroom floor or remain trapped in patent bureau bureaucracy, one thing is clear, Ferrari believes the future of performance belongs to cars that refuse to stay in one shape.