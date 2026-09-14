Ferrari 296 GT Modificata is the most extreme yet with 730 hp and a blistering Fiorano lap

The Ferrari 296 GT Modificata takes the mechanical foundation of the GT3 Evo and turns it into a track-only program for customers who want to drive on circuits without entering a racing championship. The new model produces about 730 hp, and Ferrari says it laps Fiorano in 1 minute and 11 seconds, roughly three seconds faster than the race car that inspired it.

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Ferrari 296 GT Modificata brings 730 hp and serious track pace to Fiorano

That use case gives Ferrari’s engineers much more freedom because they no longer have to work within racing homologation rules or Balance of Performance, the system that equalizes performance between competing cars. Ferrari follows the same philosophy it used for the earlier 488 GT Modificata, starting with a competition car and turning it into a machine dedicated purely to private track sessions.

Ferrari revised the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 extensively, changing components that include the connecting rods, camshafts, intake system, intercoolers and turbochargers. Engineers also modified the exhaust and raised the rev limiter to 8,500 rpm. Output increases by around 130 hp, compared with the figure Ferrari quotes for the GT3 Evo, although race-car performance still varies according to the regulations in force.

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The extra power also required changes elsewhere. Ferrari revised the transmission ratios and braking system while developing dedicated aerodynamics for the Modificata. The front wing, engine cover and rear wing all use specific solutions rather than simply copying the full competition setup.

The Fiorano lap time offers the first clear indication of what those changes achieve together. The advantage over the GT3 Evo does not come from engine power alone, but from a package that also improves gearing, braking and airflow management. Ferrari designed the car specifically for circuit use, and its performance figures reflect that purpose.

Buying the 296 GT Modificata also includes access to Club Competizioni GT for two years or 12 events, depending on the program structure. Those events give owners the chance to drive in an organized environment alongside eligible Ferrari race cars built from 1989 onward.

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Ferrari also allows owners to add a second seat and intercom system, making it possible to drive with a Ferrari instructor on board. That setup can turn a track session into a coaching opportunity or simply allow the owner to share the experience with a passenger.