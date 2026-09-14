Ferrari 12Cilindri Versione Speciale: was 830 HP really not enough?

Ferrari decided that sanity is thoroughly overrated. Fresh spy photos published on social media by car spotter Walter Vayr of “Gabetz Spy Unit” show a heavily disguised prototype roaming public roads. Even wrapped under a layer of camouflage thick enough to hide a small villa, this clearly isn’t the standard Ferrari 12Cilindri. It is something far more aggressive, hinting that Maranello is quietly cooking up another track-focused weapon for multi-millionaires with very brave insurance agents.

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Ferrari has yet to officially confirm a title, but the automotive rumor mill is already calling it the 12Cilindri Versione Speciale, or simply the 12Cilindri VS. If industry whispers hold true, a formal debut could arrive around 2027, following in the tire tracks of hardcore predecessors like the iconic F12tdf and the 812 Competizione. In true Maranello fashion, this model is for wealthy collectors who look at regular 800-horsepower supercars and wonder why they aren’t quite terrifying enough.

Visually, the prototype keeps the sweeping, classic proportions of a front-engine V12: an endlessly long hood, a set-back cockpit, and a low-slung stance sitting mere inches above the asphalt. However, the rear end steals the show. A far more prominent spoiler is clearly visible beneath the vinyl wraps, pointing toward a massive upgrade in downforce. Up front, revised air intakes suggest aerodynamicists have been working overtime to keep this land-missile glued to the tarmac at absurd speeds.

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Underneath the sculpted bodywork, the beating heart remains Ferrari’s gloriously 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12. While the standard 12Cilindri already pushes out 830 HP, rumors suggest the Versione Speciale could nudge closer to the 900-horsepower mark. To handle that output, Ferrari engineers are likely putting the prototype on a strict carbon-fiber diet while recalibrating the suspension, upgrading the brakes, and sharpening the chassis setup.

The new spy shots confirm the project is in full development mode. As 2027 draws nearer, expect to see increasingly revealing prototypes haunting the roads around Maranello.