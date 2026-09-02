Rare Ferrari 512 BBi hits private market after $275,000 restoration

Gooding Christie’s is offering a 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi for private sale at $475,000. The restored example carries Ferrari Classiche certification and chassis number 51803, placing it in the final production year of the Berlinetta Boxer. It wears Rosso Corsa over a beige leather interior and comes with the Red Book, original manuals and factory jack.

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1984 Ferrari 512 BBi offered for private sale at $475,000

The documented history begins with French distributor Charles Pozzi, through which a buyer from Mobile, Alabama, purchased the car new. It covered fewer than 8,000 miles during its first 30 years before heading to Newman Automotive R&D in Canada in 2014. The restoration wrapped up in 2017 after more than $275,000 worth of work.

The project went well beyond paintwork and included the engine, suspension and interior upholstery. The car saw limited use afterward, and Ferrari Classiche certified it in 2023 as matching the specifications recognized by the factory, issuing the corresponding Red Book. The same 512 BBi sold at Amelia Island in March 2025 for $390,000 and now returns to the market with an asking price $85,000 higher.

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Ferrari built 1,007 examples of the 512 BBi from 1981 to 1984, making it the final evolution of the Berlinetta Boxer family that began with the 365 GT4 BB in 1973. Ferrari replaced the previous 512 BB’s Weber carburetors with Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection, improving drivability and midrange response. The name still refers to the five-liter displacement and 12-cylinder engine, with the final “i” identifying the fuel-injected setup.

The 4.9-liter flat-12 produces 340 hp at 6,000 rpm and sends power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Ferrari quoted a 0-62 mph time of around six seconds and a top speed close to 174 mph (280 km/h), figures that placed the BBi among the fastest road cars available in the early 1980s.

Gooding Christie’s asking price reflects the quality of the restoration, Ferrari Classiche certification and the documentation accompanying chassis 51803. The previous Amelia Island result still provides a useful benchmark, however, and the current valuation will only be validated if a buyer agrees to pay the $475,000 asking price in a private transaction.