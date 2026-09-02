595 miles on the odometer turned a Ferrari Enzo into a record sale of $12.1M

Twenty-three years on Earth and under 600 miles on the odometer. In the hyper-inflated, billionaire-playground world of high-end car auctions, those two numbers are all it takes to turn a legendary Maranello supercar into a twelve-million-dollar piece of static sculpture. On August 15 at the Mecum auction during Monterey Car Week 2026, a 2003 Ferrari Enzo crossed the block as Lot S105 and hammered down for an astonishing $12.1 million.

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The sale officially set a new world record for a Rosso Corsa Enzo, finishing second only to a 1996 Ferrari F50 at the event, proving once again that wealthy collectors prefer their nineties and two-thousands V12s completely untouched by actual asphalt.

The centerpiece of this record-breaking sale is the vehicle’s tragic, almost poetic lack of use. Showing a mere 595 miles (around 957 kilometers), this particular Enzo averaged roughly 25 miles a year since leaving the factory. That is barely enough distance to properly warm up the 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, let alone exercise its 660 HP or click through the six-speed F1 paddle-shift gearbox.

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Designed under the heavy influence of Formula 1 technology with full carbon-fiber construction and active aerodynamics, this street-legal race car spent nearly a quarter-century performing the grueling mechanical duty of sitting perfectly still in a climate-controlled vault.

Naturally, the immaculate Rosso Corsa exterior, pristine black leather cabin, and the crucial Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification drove bidding into outer space. The $12.1 million figure comfortably eclipsed the previous red Enzo record set in Kissimmee in January 2026, where a 3,000-mile example fetched $11.11 million.

However, if you think red is the ultimate color for investment returns, think again. Earlier this year, a black Enzo with 450 miles bagged $15.185 million, while an ultra-rare yellow variant with 649 miles stunned the market at $17.875 million.

The 2026 auction circuit has solidified late-model Italian supercars as prime speculative assets, with everything from the raw F50 to the modern Daytona SP3 smashing valuation ceilings. For the anonymous buyer of Lot S105, spending $12.1 million guarantees owning one of the finest preserved icons honoring Enzo Ferrari himself.