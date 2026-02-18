If Enzo Ferrari were to blow out 128 candles today, February 18, 2026, he’d probably use the blast from a V12 exhaust to do it, rather than wasting his breath on a world that has traded soul for silicon. We are here, once again, performing the annual ritual of remembering the “Drake” the man who built an empire on gasoline, sweat, and a healthy dose of ego.

But, we have to admit one (brutal) truth. If Enzo walked into a boardroom in Maranello today and saw a technician plugging a charging cable into something shaped like a crossover, he wouldn’t just lose his temper.

Born in Modena in 1898, Enzo Ferrari didn’t just build cars, he built a religion. He was the “Engineer” who never graduated, the pilot who realized he was better at making others drive fast, and the boss who treated his employees like soldiers and his customers like lucky people granted the privilege of paying him.

Today’s automotive landscape feels like a bad joke compared to the roar of the engines that made the Prancing Horse a global myth. Enzo famously said he built engines and “attached wheels to them for free.” Now, we build rolling iPads and pray the software doesn’t glitch before the first corner.

Celebrating his birthday in 2026 feels almost nostalgic, a bittersweet reminder of an era when aerodynamics were for people who couldn’t build engines. While the industry pathetically chases the next subsidy or battery breakthrough, Ferrari’s legacy remains the only thing keeping the heart of Italian motoring beating.

Enzo Ferrari, was a man of shadows and dark glasses, hiding a visionary mind that understood one fundamental truth: people don’t buy transportation; they buy a dream that screams at 8,000 RPM. Happy Birthday, Enzo. We’re sorry about the batteries, but that’s the modernity. They say.