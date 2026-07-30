Dodge Charger owner calls it “America’s worst car” despite loving it

A Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack that reportedly sat unsold at a Miami dealership for 411 days changed hands in July 2026 for about $39,000, less than half of its original price of roughly $80,000. American YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, whose channel has more than 4.7 million subscribers, bought the electric muscle car and quickly subjected it to road tests, dyno runs and quarter-mile passes. Despite calling it “the worst car in America,” McFarland has also admitted that he loves the car, describing an ownership experience defined by both frustration and genuine enthusiasm.

Advertisement

This Dodge Charger Daytona lost half its value after 411 days

The Daytona Scat Pack uses one electric motor on each axle and a 100.5-kWh battery pack, with 93.9 kWh of usable capacity. Dodge rates the dual-motor system at 670 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Standard all-wheel drive helps the car reach 60 mph in a claimed 3.3 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds.

McFarland’s dyno test produced 686 horsepower, 16 hp more than Dodge’s official rating. The machine also displayed 1,017 lb-ft of torque, but that figure does not provide a reliable comparison because the dyno calculated it using a transmission ratio that does not apply to the EV in the same way it would to a conventional gasoline-powered car.

Advertisement

The Charger delivered less impressive results at the drag strip. It completed the quarter mile in 11.86 seconds at 113.5 mph, compared with Dodge’s claimed 11.5 seconds and a reported 120.5-mph trap speed. Weight likely played a major role, as McFarland’s car tipped the scales at 5,767 pounds, making it considerably heavier than traditional American V8 performance cars.

Real-world range also fell below expectations. With a full battery, the onboard computer displayed approximately 205 miles, compared with the official 241-mile range Dodge lists for the Scat Pack. Driving style, temperature, wheel and tire configuration and recent energy consumption can all influence the vehicle’s range estimate, so the dashboard figure does not represent a controlled range test.

The ownership experience also included quality concerns. The fixed glass roof developed damage soon after the car left the dealership and later formed a much larger crack. McFarland also staged an improvised tug-of-war against a pickup, using the two electric motors to spin the tires and leave a significant amount of rubber on the pavement.

Advertisement

The tests reveal a car capable of exceeding its official horsepower rating and delivering serious straight-line performance, but its weight, displayed range and build-quality issues weaken the overall package. McFarland’s description of it as “the worst car in America” reflects that frustration, although he has also made it clear that he genuinely loves the Charger. The massive discount helps explain why the purchase made financial sense, while also showing how much resistance Dodge has faced while introducing a battery-powered Charger to traditional muscle-car buyers.

Dodge may soon redirect attention toward the broader Charger lineup. The brand will bring Roadkill Nights back to Pontiac, Michigan, on August 8, creating another opportunity to showcase its latest American performance models.