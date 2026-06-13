Dodge’s new crossover: the impossibile GLH Evocation

Dodge has been frantically trying to keep the American muscle dream alive, expanding its domestic presence with the new two- and four-door Charger, letting the ancient Durango age with relative dignity, and doing its absolute best to sell the Hornet, which is, for all intents and purposes, just an Alfa Romeo Tonale wearing a different tracksuit.

Whispers are growing louder about an all-new, mid-size crossover built on the heavily shared STLA Large platform. The platform’s Transverse variant will underpin the Chrysler Airflow, the Jeep Cherokee, the Wagoneer S, and the Recon. Meanwhile, the Longitudinal sibling gets assigned to the Charger, the upcoming Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, and the next Maserati Levante.

Naturally, the internet’s pixel-pushers couldn’t wait for official corporate press releases to hit the wire. Instagram creator kdesignag recently pulled a legendary, heavyweight acronym straight out of Detroit’s historical mothballs, GLH. Anyone who lived through the original Dodge Omni GLH era, produced between 1977 and 1990 as a four-meter-long, front-wheel-drive hatchback weighing barely a ton with a simple four-cylinder engine, remembers a car that looked utterly mundane on paper but possessed enough raw analog attitude to earn genuine street respect.

Unfortunately, this modern digital creator’s visual inspiration took a highly questionable, lazy detour. The proposed render is a blatant, carbon copy of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, South Korea’s 641-horsepower, 770 Nm electric rocket. Slap a new bumper on a Hyundai, tweak a few lines, and presto. Instant American muscle.

In the cold light of industrial reality, the chances of Dodge actually rebadging a Hyundai are exactly zero. Instead, this future mid-size crossover will almost certainly grow out of the mechanical foundations of the Chrysler Airflow, scheduled to roll off the assembly lines in Windsor, Ontario, starting in 2027. Still, the GLH moniker deserves an official comeback.

Slapping a legendary, aggressive nameplate on a heavy corporate platform costs absolutely nothing, even if the final production vehicle goes less like hell and more like a heavy, battery-laden committee decision.