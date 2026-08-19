Can American muscle survive Brussels? The Dodge Charger returns to Europe

Fifteen years is practically an epoch in the fast-moving auto industry, yet Stellantis decided Europe has suffered long enough without official Dodge Charger imports. After a decade and a half of grey-market smuggling and longing gazes across the Atlantic, the iconic American muscle car is officially returning to the Old Continent.

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Fabio Catone, Managing Director of Dodge Europe, boldly dubbed this revival a “key moment for the brand”. If there is one thing European city centers clearly lacked between tiny roundabouts and microscopic parking spots, it was a multi-ton street-clearing juggernaut.

Ever since its 1966 debut during the golden era of American muscle, the Charger built its legacy on fastback styling, driver-centric cockpits, and unapologetic V8 engines that apologized to absolutely no one. Hollywood sealed the deal: from Bullitt to the physics-defying Fast & Furious franchise, it became a global symbol of unabashed delinquency that even non-car people could spot from a mile away. But while movie heroes can jump bridges without breaking a sweat, real-world cars eventually have to face the stern bureaucrats in Brussels.

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The very identity that made the Charger legendary, with unfiltered noise and reckless fuel consumption, now collides head-first with strict EU emission targets and green mandates. Stellantis’ solution is a masterclass in diplomatic compromise: offering both the gas-powered Sixpack engine and a 100% electric variant. You can choose the Sixpack to unleash your inner outlaw, or opt for the EV to soothe your eco-guilt.

Catone insists that “character and authenticity” remain the guiding lights of this comeback. There is undeniable bravado in dropping an unrepentant piece of Americana into a region obsessed with micro-hybrids and soul-crushing efficiency ratings.

Convincing hardcore enthusiasts will be the easy part. The real challenge lies in persuading sensible European commuters that a vehicle originally designed to terrify Nevada highways makes total sense while negotiating a drizzly, cobblestone roundabout between France and Germany.