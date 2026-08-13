Dodge Challenger Redeye challenges a trio of Corvettes on the strip

A Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye went undefeated in three roll races against Chevrolet Corvettes from the C5, C7 and C8 generations. The races took place at Pocono Raceway during a RaceMotive event, with Import 2 Race documenting the action. The Dodge finished each run at roughly 146 to 147 mph.

Advertisement

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye goes 3-0 against three generations of Corvette

Each race started from a 65-mph roll rather than from a standstill. That format reduces the importance of launch traction and places more emphasis on horsepower and the engine’s ability to keep accelerating at higher speeds. It does not provide a complete comparison, however, since braking, cornering and standing-start performance play no role.

The closest race paired the Challenger with a C8 Corvette Z06. Chevrolet’s mid-engine supercar uses a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8 producing 670 hp and revving to 8,600 rpm. Despite its lighter weight and more exotic layout, the Z06 reached about 142 mph during the run, while the Redeye crossed the mark at 146 mph.

Advertisement

The older C7 Corvette Z06 could not stay quite as close. It finished below 139 mph, while the Challenger reached 147 mph. The largest gap came against a C5 Corvette Convertible, which recorded roughly 132 mph and trailed the Dodge by about 15 mph.

Those results require some caution. The video does not fully document every modification fitted to the four cars, so the races should not serve as a scientific comparison between completely stock vehicles. Driver reaction, selected gear, tires and mechanical condition can all influence a roll race.

The Redeye nevertheless starts with hardware perfectly suited to this type of contest. Its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 produces 797 hp and 707 lb-ft of torque in factory form, paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic. Its substantial weight works against it compared with the Corvettes, but huge power becomes a major advantage once the race starts at highway speed.

Advertisement

Three wins at Pocono underline how formidable the discontinued Challenger Redeye remains in straight-line acceleration. Chevrolet continues to evolve the Corvette into an increasingly sophisticated sports car, but when a race rewards raw power and high-speed acceleration, the old Dodge muscle car can still make modern rivals work surprisingly hard.