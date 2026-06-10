Dodge Charger arrives in Europe as order books officially open

Dodge has opened European orders for the new Charger, which returns to the continent in the year of the model’s 60th anniversary. Distribution will take place through the official importer KWA, with prices starting from €66,000 and first deliveries expected from September 2026. The range is built around two distinct souls, both based on the STLA Large platform and available with either two-door or four-door body styles.

Dodge Charger orders open in Europe with electric Daytona and petrol SIXPACK versions

Dodge is launching the newest exterior color option to the Dodge Charger lineup: Bludicrous.

The Charger Daytona represents the electric interpretation of the American muscle car and comes in R/T and Scat Pack trims, both with all-wheel drive as standard. The range-topping version delivers 500 kW, equal to 670 hp, and accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.3 seconds. The R/T produces 400 kW and 536 hp, covering the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.2 seconds.

A 100.5 kWh battery with a 400-volt architecture sits under the floor. On DC fast charging, it can go from 20 to 80% in around 27 minutes when connected to stations rated at up to 350 kW, although the vehicle’s accepted peak stops at 183 kW. A ten-minute stop is enough to recover up to 110 km of range, while the battery comes with an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty.

The Daytona’s sporty identity also comes through distinctive elements such as the PowerShot system, activated from the steering wheel to deliver a temporary 40 hp boost, the aerodynamic R-Wing front end, the illuminated Fratzog logo and the simulated Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. The Scat Pack also offers a Track Package with 16-inch Brembo discs, fixed red calipers, dedicated 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension and the Drive eXperience Recorder system.

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

The Charger SIXPACK, meanwhile, keeps combustion power alive. It uses the 3.0-litre twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six engine, paired with all-wheel drive and an on-demand RWD mode that can send all torque to the rear axle. The Scat Pack adopts the High Output version with 550 hp and accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.9 seconds, while the R/T delivers 420 hp and completes the sprint in 4.6 seconds. Launch Control and Line Lock remain available to recreate the more theatrical side of the American muscle car tradition.

The Plus trim for the European market includes 20-inch wheels, electrically adjustable front seats, 64-colour Attitude Adjustment lighting, a 16-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and a head-up display. Options include the Blacktop Package, a panoramic glass roof and the 18-speaker Alpine Pro audio system. The ADAS package includes Level 2 assisted driving, blind spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking. Customers who choose the electric Daytona will also be able to install a wallbox under dedicated conditions through Free2move.