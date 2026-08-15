Dodge brings 600-hp Super Bee and 1,000-hp Charger to Woodward

Dodge is taking over part of the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise today, August 15, with a display that brings the new Hurricane-powered Charger together with several HEMI V8 models. The brand has set up at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Township, where some of the vehicles introduced during Roadkill Nights have moved onto Woodward Avenue for one of America’s biggest automotive gatherings.

Advertisement

Dodge brings Hurricane and HEMI power together at the 2026 Woodward Dream Cruise

Among the highlights is the modified Dodge Charger Scat Pack driven by John O’Malley, winner of the Direct Connection Grudge Match at Roadkill Nights. His car produces approximately 1,000 hp, dramatically exceeding the 550 hp of the production Charger Scat Pack and showing how far tuners can push the twin-turbo SIXPACK platform.

HEMI power remains equally important. Dodge has joined the Modern Street HEMI Shootout community for the 11th annual HEMI’nsanity show, marking the sixth consecutive year of their partnership. The gathering brings Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram vehicles together around their shared HEMI V8 heritage.

Advertisement

The biggest production-car attraction is the 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo SIXPACK engine produces 600 hp and 531 lb-ft, making it the most powerful Super Bee ever. Standard AWD can switch to 100 percent rear-wheel drive at the press of a button, while adaptive dampers, 16-inch Brembo brakes and 305-section tires give the Super Bee a much stronger track focus than the regular SIXPACK models.

Dodge is also displaying the Durango R/T 392 Smokescreen concept, powered by the 475-hp 6.4-liter HEMI V8. The company created the concept to gauge enthusiast interest in additional factory personalization options rather than preview a confirmed production package.

Woodward also marks the Charger debut of Red Oxide, a color already offered on the Durango. Dodge is showing its new translucent Tinted Dual Stripes along with vehicles finished in more unconventional colors such as Toxic Orange and Cha Ching.

Advertisement

The display reflects Dodge’s current balancing act. The Hurricane-powered Charger now represents the next generation of combustion performance, while HEMI-powered Durangos and the enthusiast community surrounding the V8 remain a major part of the brand’s identity.