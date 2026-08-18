2027 Dodge Charger looks even meaner in this new dark red shade

The 2027 Dodge Charger will add Red Oxide to its color palette, bringing a dark red finish already offered on the Durango to every version of the muscle car. Dodge introduced the new paint at the Woodward Dream Cruise on a Charger Scat Pack, while US orders will open next month with a $695 price.

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2027 Dodge Charger gets a new dark red color that makes it look even more aggressive

Red Oxide changes noticeably depending on the light and helps emphasize the Charger’s body lines without tying the color to a specific engine or trim level. Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge, said the company wants to give customers more ways to express their personal taste through vehicle configuration.

The new finish joins the recently introduced Purple Haze and brighter colors such as Bludicrous, Green Machine, Redeye and Sub-Zero, along with more understated options including White Knuckle and Diamond Black.

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The Woodward Dream Cruise also gave Dodge an opportunity to show Red Oxide alongside other interpretations of its high-performance lineup. The brand displayed the 600-hp Charger Super Bee and a Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak finished in Toxic Orange, using both models to highlight the range of factory-installed colors, graphics and appearance packages available to customers.

Dodge will offer Red Oxide across the entire Charger lineup, including both combustion-powered models and the electric version. The R/T uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six in 420-hp SIXPACK form, while the Scat Pack raises output to 550 hp.

The Super Bee Launch Edition increases power to 600 hp, while the all-electric Daytona Scat Pack reaches 670 hp.

Every 2027 Dodge Charger comes with all-wheel drive and offers a choice between two-door and four-door body styles, so customers can select Red Oxide regardless of their preferred configuration.

Choosing the new color therefore does not force buyers into a specific powertrain, trim level or body style, and the $695 premium remains the same from the R/T through the Daytona Scat Pack. Dodge is expanding a customization strategy that gives buyers more factory choices without reserving the newest finishes for expensive trims or limited-edition models.