2027 Dodge Durango is now available to configure online

The 2027 Dodge Durango can now be configured online in the United States, giving customers an early look at pricing, trims and options before the latest models reach dealerships. The V8-focused lineup starts at $43,675 and quickly climbs past $80,000 as buyers move toward the high-performance versions and add customization options.

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2027 Dodge Durango configurator goes live with V8 power from $43,675

The Durango SRT Hellcat remains the flagship, starting at $80,495 with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing 710 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque. Standard AWD helps the three-row SUV reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and complete an NHRA-certified quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. It can still tow up to 8,700 pounds.

Dodge prices the SRT Hellcat Jailbreak from the same $80,495, with the Jailbreak package adding $995. The program now unlocks more than 14 million possible combinations, including seven wheel designs, multiple badge and brake-caliper colors, and five-, six- or seven-passenger seating layouts. New 2027 choices include additional forged wheels and six-passenger Nappa leather and suede seating.

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The naturally aspirated R/T 392 starts at $50,995. Its 6.4-liter HEMI develops 475 hp and 470 lb-ft, sending the SUV to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds while maintaining an 8,700-pound towing capacity. The R/T 392 Plus starts at $54,595, while the Premium costs at least $57,595. A new Blacktop Redline package adds Redline stripes, forged wheels, Crypto Sweep interior accents and other sport-focused details.

Entry into the V8 lineup comes through the GT HEMI AWD, priced from $43,675. Its 5.7-liter HEMI produces 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. Standard towing capacity reaches 7,200 pounds, while the Tow ’n Go package raises that figure to 8,700 pounds and adds Brembo brakes, adaptive dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential and a performance exhaust. The GT HEMI Plus starts at $47,275 and the Premium at $50,275.

Dodge also expands customization with the Brass Monkey package and eight exterior colors, including new Pitch Black and Redeye. Every 2027 Durango gains a security system that Dodge describes as a “digital deadbolt,” designed to restrict unauthorized key pairing and key-fob duplication.

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All listed figures represent starting US MSRPs and exclude taxes, title, fees and selected options. The online configurator makes it easy to see just how quickly a personalized Durango can climb above its base price.