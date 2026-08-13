Dodge unveils the Charger PPV at Police Fleet Expo 2026

The end of the previous Dodge Charger Pursuit left many US law-enforcement agencies without a direct replacement for one of America’s most popular high-performance police sedans. Dodge has no intention of abandoning that market, and the company has now given police departments their first close look at the next-generation Charger PPV during the 2026 Police Fleet Expo at Daytona International Speedway.

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Dodge Charger PPV makes its debut as Dodge prepares to return to police duty

Dodge and Chrysler CEO Matt McAlear recently confirmed that the project forms part of the company’s product plans. He said Dodge’s fleet team has met with the General Services Administration and continues to work with the California Highway Patrol and Michigan State Police, two agencies whose testing programs help establish requirements for pursuit vehicles.

The new Charger’s liftback body created one unusual engineering challenge. Its large rear hatch connects the passenger compartment directly with the cargo area, which complicates the simultaneous transport of detainees and police equipment.

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Dodge addressed that issue on the prototype with a divider behind the rear bench. The structure separates passengers from the cargo compartment and also supports a large equipment shelf that officers could use for emergency gear, computers or medical supplies.

Engineers also redesigned the front console around police needs. Dodge removed the civilian Charger’s large center section to create space for radios, computers, emergency-light controls and other equipment. The electronic gear selector remains on a simplified center section rather than moving to the steering column.

A second partition separates the front seats from the rear bench. The prototype still carries conventional cloth rear seats and working rear window and lock controls, signs that Dodge still has development work to complete before production. Individual agencies could eventually install easier-to-clean prisoner seating and other specialized equipment.

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Instead of the rumored HEMI V8, the prototype reportedly starts with the Charger SIXPACK R/T and its 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. The civilian R/T produces 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Dodge also equips the road-going R/T with AWD, and the PPV should retain all-wheel drive to help departments operating in snow and difficult weather.

Dodge previously explored an electric Charger Daytona police vehicle, but the gasoline-powered PPV offers a more straightforward solution for agencies with long shifts, rural patrol areas or limited charging infrastructure.

Reports point to summer 2027 for the opening of orders, although Dodge has not officially confirmed that schedule. Engineers still need to finalize police-specific suspension tuning, brakes, cooling, electrical equipment and performance certification before the Charger PPV can begin regular patrol duty.