Brand-new Charger-inspired Dodge Durango expected to launch in 2026

The third generation of Dodge Durango made its debut in 2010 and, despite updates over the years, is beginning to show its age. For this reason, Dodge, the automotive brand owned by Stellantis, is planning its successor. It’s not yet clear if the Durango name will be retained, but this new vehicle is close to reaching production. Its debut is expected in 2026.

Dodge Durango: will its successor, expected in 2026, have a different name?

Sam Fiorani of AutoForecast Solutions spoke with Windsor Star about the future Durango, stating that it will be assembled at the Windsor plant. The platform used will be the same as the Dodge Charger, namely the STLA Large. The same platform will be used for the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, expected in 2025 and 2026 respectively, as well as the new generation of Maserati Levante, expected in 2027.

Likely, the new Dodge Durango will be offered with the same engines as the Dodge Charger. Consequently, it could come to market in both electric and combustion engine versions. Regarding the electric version, it’s speculated to use a battery larger than 100 kWh and a dual-motor configuration. For the Charger Daytona, the electric motors produce 456 horsepower and 547 Nm in the base version and 630 horsepower and 850 Nm in the top-of-the-line version. Although not mentioned at the moment, a zero-emission Hellcat version is likely to arrive in the future.

As for the combustion engine, recall that the ICE Charger, debuting in 2025, will mount a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane six-cylinder engine that produces 420 horsepower in the entry-level version and 550 horsepower in the top-of-the-line version. The current generation of Dodge Durango could be sold until 2027, so its successor is likely to come out by the end of 2026.

Recently, the brand unveiled special versions of the Durango to celebrate 20 years with the HEMI engine and announced several discounts that also include other models of the brand. Regarding Durango, the Indiana police have complained about some issues with the model, but they might soon be consoled with the new Charger Pursuit, an electric version of the muscle car in police uniform.