Dodge celebrates 20 years of HEMI-powered Durango with special edition models

The Dodge brand celebrates twenty years of Dodge Durango production with HEMI engine by announcing two special edition vehicles: the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet and Durango R/T 20th Anniversary models. Starting with the 2004 model year, the 5.7-liter HEMI engine was first offered as an option for the Durango, with full production of the HEMI-powered Durango beginning in 2004. The new special edition vehicles celebrate the powerful combination of the legendary engine and the brand’s high-performance three-row SUV.

“The HEMI engine has powered the Dodge Durango for 20 years, and the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8 HEMI engine option transforms the Durango into the most powerful SUV ever,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. “The Dodge Durango and HEMI engine form a powerful pair, and with this announcement, Dodge continues to offer HEMI power to enthusiasts and families.”

The interactive Dodge Horsepower Locator tool on DodgeGarage.com will allow customers to identify a nearby dealer with a special edition Dodge Durango model in stock. Searches can be refined based on vehicle color and zip code radius, and the list of available vehicles will be updated weekly as dealer allocation is updated. Dealer information and a link to the dealer’s website are also provided to simplify contact and placing orders. The 2025 Dodge Durango special edition models are now available for ordering at dealerships.

It’s a challenging task to improve the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. The most powerful SUV ever accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, covers the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 180 mph. The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet, the first special edition model of a Durango SRT Hellcat, achieves this goal through a combination of exclusive and premium standard features. Available in Triple Nickel exterior color and in limited production, this model is equipped with special trims that build upon a series of premium standard features for the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat.

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission that includes steering-wheel-mounted paddles for manual gear shifts and has seven different driving modes available: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, and Valet. Standard SRT Performance Pages provide vehicle performance information, including timers, g-force, gauges, engine and dynamometer readings. Configurable driving modes provide greater vehicle control, and Race options allow the driver to activate, deactivate, and adjust RPM values for Launch Control and Shift Light functions.

In addition to its comprehensive menu of selected content, the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet is equipped with premium standard features. The driver-oriented cabin is refined, luxurious, and high-tech, with a standard 10.1-inch touchscreen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon system with an 825-watt amplifier, second-row console with armrest, and a sunroof, all standard. A series of standard ADAS features includes Blind-spot Monitoring with Trailer Detect, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Lane Departure Warning Plus, and more. The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet will be available at a starting price of $113,325.

The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary special edition vehicle pays tribute to 20 years of HEMI power. The vehicle will be available in four exterior colors: Diamond Black, White Knuckle, Destroyer Grey, and Vapor Grey, and in two trim options. The Plus trim option enriches the model with a range of standard content, including a power sunroof, a premium nine-speaker Alpine audio system, heated first and second-row seats, ventilated first-row seats, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, trailer tow package, and blind-spot monitoring with trailer detection. The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Plus option is available at a starting price of $66,970.

The Premium option for the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary adds a 19-speaker Harman Kardon system with an 825-watt amplifier, suede headliner, black roof rails, Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus, and more. The 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium option is available at a starting price of $70,470.