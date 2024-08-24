Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: interior revolution, sporty and aerodynamic exterior

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 is preparing to unveil big news in the world of premium SUVs. Not only will the exterior design be presented with a bold and sporty restyling, but it is inside where it seems there may be the real revolution. The second generation of the brand’s SUV is expected next year and marks a decisive step forward in issues such as technology, luxury, and perceived quality.

There are several renders, as we have been able to see in recent weeks, that reveal a more aggressive and aerodynamic exterior, which is very much inspired by the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept. But the real news for this car will be inside, in which the Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025 promises to amaze the automotive world. Fine materials, impeccable finishes, and ergonomics designed down to the last detail will create a totally exclusive environment for the driver and passengers on board.

2025 Stelvio revolution: even the interior gets a makeover with new features

What one can expect from a vehicle of such importance to a brand like Alfa Romeo are several top-notch options. For example, state-of-the-art in-vehicle technology that should consist of state-of-the-art infotainment, with high-resolution screens and advanced connectivity and driver assistance features. We will also see a customizable digital cockpit, whereby the driver will have the ability to configure the instrument cluster and user interface according to his or her preferences. Those who will be in possession of the car will be able to count with high-quality materials such as leather, Alcantara and carbon or precious wood inserts that will all contribute to a luxurious and refined atmosphere. Finally, there will also be a high level of acoustic comfort, thanks to optimized insulation to minimize outside noise and ensure a relaxing journey.

Stelvio on STLA Large for a high-performance electric future

The new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform, which is the same production system planned to bring the new Giulia to life. This modular platform will allow the brand to offer the public a full range of powertrains, including plug-in hybrids and, in the future, even fully electric versions.

This type of platform has a variety of advantages for the production of a car. for example, let’s talk about issues such as increased efficiency. Indeed , it allows the creation of cars with reduced fuel consumption and emissions thanks to fully optimized aerodynamics and more efficient engines. Exhilarating driving dynamics, characterized by a sporty and precise set-up to ensure completely objective driving pleasure. Finally, also in terms of safety of the highest level. the platform is capable of equipping a series of the latest generation of driver assistance systems to make driving safer and more relaxing.

Alfa Romeo has announced to the world and its fans an ambitious electrification plan, and the Stelvio 2025 will be one of its big players. While the specifications have not been perfectly revealed yet, it is safe to expect an all-electric version with considerable driving range and sports car performance from a car like the Stelvio 2025.