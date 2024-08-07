Dodge expands Power Dollars promotion, includes Durango and Hornet models

Dodge, aiming to clear out currently full inventories, reintroduces its popular national Power Dollars promotion. These previously included Charger and Challenger models, but now the Durango SRT 392 and Durango SRT Hellcat models enter the incentive program, and for the first time ever, the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge Power Dollars available on all 2024 Dodge Durango trims, including SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat models

“Total Dodge brand sales in the United States increased 16 percent from the first to the second quarter of 2024, and we intend to continue leveraging this momentum,” said Matt McAlear, CEO of the Dodge brand. “We know our Dodge//SRT enthusiasts want more power and performance, and Dodge Power Dollars offers them an extra boost to join the Brotherhood of Muscle.”

Starting August 6, 2024, customers in the United States can get a $10 cash allowance per horsepower for the purchase of 2023 Dodge Charger SXT, GT, and R/T models, 2023 Challenger SXT, GT, and R/T models, and all 2024 Dodge Durango trims, including the SRT 392 and 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI SRT Hellcat models that produce 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. For the first time ever, the 2024 Dodge Hornet is also eligible for the industry-exclusive program. This means, for example, the 710-horsepower Dodge Hornet SRT HELLCAT will have a $7,100 discount.

In recent days, a preview of the “rumble” of the new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car, was unveiled, but it seems enthusiasts weren’t very happy. They will likely wait for the arrival of the new Charger with a combustion engine, even though it will have a V6 under the hood, which will debut in 2025. Additionally, prices and features of the Daytona EV First Edition versions have leaked.