Dodge unveils preview of electric Charger Pursuit: next-gen Police muscle car on the horizon

The eighth generation of the Dodge Charger, which is about to replace both the two-door Challenger and the four-door Charger, is one of the most exciting new releases of the year for enthusiasts of one of the historic American muscle cars. Now, Dodge seems to have another surprise ready for American law enforcement.

The automaker has unveiled a preview of the Charger Pursuit. Considering the popularity of the current Charger among police in the United States, making a version of the new Charger available for police use is an almost obvious choice at this point. After all, Dodge is the only automaker that continues to offer a four-door sedan suitable for law enforcement use in a market that mostly offers pickup trucks and SUVs.

Dodge Charger Pursuit: preview of the electric muscle car for police use unveiled

The latest teaser, published on the Dodge Law Instagram account, shows the fully electric muscle car in the classic police livery. It is undoubtedly the Charger Daytona EV, and not the internal combustion engine (ICE) version with the Hurricane I6 engine, as can be inferred from the smaller air intakes and the lowered hood.

The concept shown on social media of the new Dodge Charger Pursuit sports a traditional black and white paint job, with strobe lights on the roof and the phrase “to protect and to serve” prominently displayed on the hood. The Instagram post reads: “You didn’t really think we forgot about a legend. Stay tuned for more details,” accompanied by the notice: “Concept model. Not available for purchase.” In short, the hint is there, the reference seems quite clear, but we’ll have to wait to see it in action.

The two-door version of the Charger has arrived as a 2024 model, while the four-door variant will debut in 2025, and is the one more suitable as a patrol car. As for the powertrain, the fully electric Charger Daytona offers power ranging from 456 HP to 670 HP thanks to its two electric motors, with a range of up to 510 km in its most efficient configuration. Dodge might also offer a Charger Sixpack version with an internal combustion engine, featuring a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that produces between 420 and 550 HP depending on the configuration. According to some rumors, the concept might be unveiled at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which will be held in Boston from October 19-22, 2024.