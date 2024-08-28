Will Alfa Romeo Giulia, Brera and GTV be the brand’s next sedans?

Alfa Romeo will revolutionize its range in the coming years. After the debut of Tonale in 2022 and Junior in 2024, 2025 will be the year of the new Stelvio, while 2026 will see the arrival of the second generation Giulia, which will debut in the spring of that year. Subsequently, in 2027, an E-segment vehicle should arrive on the market, called E-Jet by the brand’s CEO, which will bring the Biscione back to that category after many years.

Alfa Romeo Giulia, Brera, and GTV: will they be the three future sedans of the brand?

Alfa Romeo, as anticipated by CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, will not focus exclusively on SUVs and crossovers, but also intends to invest in the sedan segment. If market conditions allow, in the future the Italian brand’s range could include up to three sedan models.

The first to arrive, already officially confirmed, will be the new Giulia, whose debut is scheduled for spring 2026. This vehicle will be based on the STLA Large platform, the same as the Dodge Charger Daytona, and will be produced at the Cassino plant in Italy. Initially conceived as an exclusively electric car, it now seems increasingly likely that the range may include at least one hybrid version.

If market conditions prove favorable, the Alfa Romeo range could welcome the return of a C-segment sedan in 2028, intended to complement the Tonale. This new model would fill the void left by the Giulietta in the Biscione lineup, but with a more coupe-like design and a sportier footprint. These characteristics have led some analysts to speculate that the name “Brera” could be used for this vehicle.

Finally, if Alfa Romeo continues to record profits, it is not excluded that by 2030 a third coupe sedan could debut, this time in the E segment. This model would complement the E-Jet, distinguishing itself with an extremely sporty character and refined aerodynamics. For this car, the use of the name “GTV” is rumored.