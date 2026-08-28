Alfa Romeo’s next C-SUV aims higher than the Tonale in a bid to regain premium ground

Alfa Romeo will replace the Tonale with an entirely new C-segment SUV, expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2027 and enter production at the Melfi plant in Italy. The company has not yet announced the commercial name, so continuing to call it Tonale only describes the role it will occupy in the lineup. The switch to the STLA Medium platform and the adoption of multi-energy powertrains will clearly separate the project from the current model built in Pomigliano.

Advertisement

New Alfa Romeo C-SUV will replace the Tonale in 2027 with a completely different formula

The Tonale gave Alfa Romeo a permanent presence in the premium compact SUV segment and introduced electrification on a broader scale through its mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid Q4 versions. Stellantis says production has surpassed 100,000 units, confirming the model’s international importance within the Alfa Romeo range.

The successor will emerge from Stellantis’ current industrial structure and share its technical foundation with other group models. Alfa Romeo will need to distinguish it through a recognizable driving character and an interior that matches its premium positioning, two areas the brand itself has identified as priorities. A shared platform does not automatically dictate steering calibration, chassis response or the way the vehicle communicates with the driver.

Advertisement

Official dimensions remain unavailable. Reports suggest a length of around 4.6 meters, or about 181 inches, slightly more than the Tonale’s 4.53 meters. That increase could create more separation from the Junior while also providing additional passenger space. Rivals will likely include the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, although pricing and trim levels remain unknown.

The STLA Medium architecture supports both electric and hybrid powertrains, allowing Alfa Romeo to adapt the lineup to demand in different markets. The automaker has not yet specified which engines it will use or confirmed reports about LFP batteries, an 800-volt electrical architecture or a future Quadrifoglio version. Most of the design also remains hidden, apart from one rear detail shown in an official teaser.

The new SUV will join a lineup that will continue to include the Junior and will later expand with a C-segment compact model developed on the STLA One platform. Replacing the Tonale will therefore involve much more than a conventional update. Alfa Romeo will move to a project conceived after the creation of Stellantis, built at a different factory and engineered to support multiple powertrains while maintaining its role as one of the brand’s global models.