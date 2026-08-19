Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Quadrifoglio MY27 gets updated for its final year of production

The 2027 model year will mark the final production year for the current Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and a recently spotted Quadrifoglio prototype suggests the brand is preparing the SUV for the last stage of its life cycle. The test vehicle reportedly previews the 2027 model year, which should bring technical updates without noticeably changing the design introduced nearly 11 years ago.

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Alfa Romeo Stelvio enters its final year as 2027 Quadrifoglio prototype hits the road

Alfa Romeo reopened European orders for the high-performance version in 2026, keeping the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 while raising output to 520 hp and pairing it with Q4 all-wheel drive. The appearance of another test car indicates that Alfa Romeo intends to keep the Quadrifoglio in the lineup as well, in line with plans to continue building both Giulia and Stelvio at Cassino through the end of next year.

The prototype carries no camouflage because the front and rear retain the look of the current model, including the four exhaust outlets. Reports accompanying the photos link the testing program to upcoming Euro 7 regulations, which suggests Alfa Romeo may focus mainly on engine management and emissions control. The company has not confirmed that interpretation, however, and has not released specifications for the 2027 model year.

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The Stelvio made its debut at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show in Quadrifoglio form before reaching the market the following year and taking Alfa Romeo into the SUV segment. Its Giorgio platform, shared with the Giulia, gave the model a technical layout that stood apart from many rivals, while the V6 established itself as the performance benchmark for the range.

The end of production will not immediately lead to a fully defined new generation. Stellantis has reconsidered earlier plans based on the STLA Large platform and is evaluating other architectures, including possible partnerships.

The 2027 model year could therefore become the final evolution of the current Stelvio. Alfa Romeo has yet to confirm the specifications or launch timing of its future D-segment SUV, leaving the successor’s technical direction still open.