Alfa Romeo confirms new Giulia and Stelvio developments beyond 2028

Alfa Romeo has not abandoned the D-segment, but it has not yet approved direct replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio with finalized specifications and launch dates. When Carscoops contacted Stellantis, the group clarified that the brand continues to study new interpretations of its current models, leaving several options open for body styles, platforms, and powertrains. The statement confirms Alfa Romeo’s intention to remain in this market category without automatically restoring the projects announced in previous years.

Alfa Romeo keeps Giulia and Stelvio plans open beyond 2028

Uncertainty increased after the May 21, 2026 Investor Day, when Alfa Romeo’s presentation slides replaced the names of the future Giulia and Stelvio with a generic reference to a new D-segment model still under evaluation. The change reflects the review that followed weaker electric vehicle demand. Alfa Romeo originally designed both vehicles around an electric-only range, but the later addition of hybrid powertrains required deeper changes than expected.

Alfa Romeo’s latest statement now refers to flexible platforms and a multi-energy lineup that will include hybrid and electric solutions. However, the company has not said whether the Giulia and Stelvio will continue as two separate models, retain their current names, or adopt different body styles. Reports that the future Giulia could become a raised fastback therefore remain unconfirmed speculation.

In the meantime, Alfa Romeo will continue building the Giulia and Stelvio until the end of 2027. Customers in Europe can already order the Quadrifoglio versions again, both with the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. This extension gives Alfa Romeo more time to decide how to replace the two models. The company introduced the Giulia in 2015 and followed with the Stelvio in 2016, so their age still requires a solution within a reasonable timeframe.

Plans for the lower segments have reached a more advanced stage. The Junior will receive an update during its current life cycle, while a new Italian-built C-SUV will use the STLA Medium platform and take over the Tonale’s market role. Alfa Romeo is also preparing a C-segment hatchback on the STLA One architecture, inspired in spirit by the 147 and Giulietta. Bottega Fuoriserie will add further limited-production projects after the 33 Stradale.

Stellantis will evaluate the availability of each future model separately in different markets, including North America, where Alfa Romeo has reiterated its intention to maintain a presence. That statement does not guarantee that every new model will reach the United States, however, and confirms that expected volumes and investment sustainability will shape each decision.

The official position therefore rules out, at least for now, Alfa Romeo’s withdrawal from the D-segment. The future of the Giulia and Stelvio nevertheless remains under study rather than forming a pair of fully approved models ready to launch after 2028.