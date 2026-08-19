3,900 miles in 18 years: this Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione is a true garage queen

Few automotive shapes evoke raw emotion quite like the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione. Unveiled at the 2006 Paris Motor Show, the 8C marked Alfa Romeo’s triumphant return to the US market after a 13-year hiatus, paying homage to the brand’s legendary 1930s eight-cylinder racers and post-war sports car styling. Only 500 coupes were handcrafted between 2008 and 2010, with roughly 90 allocated stateside.

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This 2008 example represents the quintessential modern collectible. A gorgeous, carbon-bodied sculpture that has spent almost two decades being admired in climate-controlled garages rather than actually driven.

With a digital odometer showing a modest 3,900 miles, this Italian thoroughbred has enjoyed a jet-setting existence across Florida, Montana (every supercar collector’s favorite tax shelter), and California. Finished in mesmerizing Rosso 8C Competizione over a matching Rosso leather interior, the car features lightweight carbon fiber body panels supported by a steel space frame.

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Exterior highlights include Quadrifoglio fender badges, fender vents, bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, clear paint protection film on the nose, and four exhaust outlets that unleash the raw acoustic grandeur of a 4.7-liter F136 YC V8. Designed alongside Ferrari and Maserati, this 90-degree, cross-plane crankshaft powerplant produced 444 HP at 7,000 rpm and 354 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm when new. Power is routed to the rear wheels via a paddle-shifted six-speed semi-automatic transaxle offering five shift modes and a standard limited-slip differential.

Fresh off a passed California emissions test in December 2024, the car received an oil change, a brake fluid flush, and new TPMS sensors in June 2026. A November 2016 Carfax entry details an accident involving front bumper damage and airbag deployment, while the windshield was replaced in February 2020.

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Inside, carbon-fiber sport seats are clad in Rosso leather with Poltrona Frau basket-weave accents, mirrored on the door panels and offset by brushed aluminum and carbon fiber console trim. The cockpit features a leather-wrapped steering wheel framing a 7,500-rpm redline tachometer, a 210-mph speedometer, and digital readouts for oil temperature, coolant temperature, and fuel level. Comforts include a Becker CD stereo, Bose Premium GT audio, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a limited-edition badge. The dreaded sticky interior surfaces were addressed in February 2020.

Offered on Bring a Trailer with a fitted Schedoni luggage set, owner’s manuals, service records, and a clean California title in the seller’s living trust, this 8C is ready for its next custodian.