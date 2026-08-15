New Alfa Romeo coupe render imagines the sports car missing from today’s lineup

A new Alfa Romeo coupe concept puts the spotlight on a body style that has disappeared from the brand’s current lineup, which increasingly focuses on SUVs and higher-volume segments. Independent designer Luigi Lumia created the project as a personal interpretation rather than a preview of a future production car. His design draws on the character of classic Italian grand tourers without directly copying any Alfa Romeo from the past.

Advertisement

This stunning Alfa Romeo coupe render brings back the classic Italian GT formula

The proportions follow the traditional front-engine GT formula. A very long hood pushes the cabin toward the rear axle, while the roof flows smoothly into a short tail without interrupting the car’s profile. Alfa Romeo’s shield grille dominates the front end, surrounded by extremely slim headlights and large openings that visually widen the body.

Lumia follows the same philosophy along the sides. Five-hole wheels and a Quadrifoglio badge provide the strongest references to Alfa Romeo’s performance heritage, while the rear uses horizontal lighting to emphasize width. Exhaust outlets integrated into the diffuser suggest a high-performance combustion engine, although those details belong entirely to the render and offer no clues about future Alfa Romeo powertrains.

Advertisement

Stellantis’ actual product plans currently follow a different path. Alfa Romeo will unveil a new C-segment SUV in the fourth quarter of 2027, using the multi-energy STLA Medium platform and production at the Melfi plant in Italy. The model will compete in one of the market’s highest-volume segments and will gradually take over the role currently occupied by the Tonale.

A new C-segment hatchback will also join the lineup on the multi-energy STLA One architecture. Alfa Romeo specifically cites the 147 and Giulietta when describing the role of this future model, although the company has not announced its name, design or launch date.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will remain available through 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions, while Stellantis continues to evaluate flexible platforms and multi-energy solutions for their eventual successors in the D segment.

FaSTLAne 2030 also includes a new exclusive BOTTEGAFUORISERIE few-off project, following the philosophy established by the 33 Stradale. Alfa Romeo has not connected that program to a conventional coupe, however.

Advertisement

Lumia’s proposal therefore remains independent, but it highlights how naturally a low, long-hooded grand tourer could still fit Alfa Romeo’s identity even as the production lineup moves toward more commercially important segments.