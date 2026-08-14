The next Alfa Romeo Stelvio could adopt a sleeker shape that moves the SUV closer to coupe territory. Independent designer Tommaso Ciampi explores that possibility in a new digital concept that lowers the roof toward the rear and visually widens the body through pronounced wheel arches and large wheels.

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New Alfa Romeo Stelvio render imagines the future of the brand’s SUV

Alfa Romeo’s signature shield grille remains the main identifying feature, but Ciampi places it within a cleaner front end than the one found on today’s Stelvio. Slim headlights stretch toward the sides and visually reduce the vehicle’s height without completely abandoning traditional SUV proportions.

The rear follows the same emphasis on width, with horizontally oriented taillights and a muscular stance. Four exhaust outlets reference the higher-performance versions of the current Stelvio, while the descending roofline gives the concept a much sportier profile. The result combines the presence of an SUV with proportions that resemble a high-riding coupe.

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Alfa Romeo introduced the original Stelvio in 2016 before launching it for the 2017 model year. The SUV marked the brand’s entry into the mainstream premium crossover market and shared its Giorgio platform with the Giulia sedan. That architecture helped Alfa Romeo emphasize handling and driving dynamics in an increasingly crowded segment.

The current Stelvio still has some life left. Alfa Romeo has confirmed that both Stelvio and Giulia will remain in production through 2027, including their Quadrifoglio variants, after Stellantis revised its previous plans for their replacements.

What comes next remains much less defined. FaSTLAne 2030 does not provide a launch date for either a new Stelvio or Giulia. Stellantis says Alfa Romeo continues to evaluate different solutions for its future D-segment models, including flexible architectures capable of supporting multiple powertrain types.

Other parts of the future lineup already have clearer timelines. Alfa Romeo will unveil a new STLA Medium-based C-SUV in late 2027, while a C-segment hatchback on STLA One will also join the range later.

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This Stelvio therefore does not preview an official production design, but it offers one possible direction: lower, wider and visually more aggressive, with a coupe-like profile that could give Alfa Romeo’s next D-segment SUV a stronger identity.