New Alfa Romeo Spider concept reinvents the classic Italian roadster

A new Alfa Romeo Spider could revive the classic proportions of the brand’s open-top sports cars without simply recreating the famous Duetto. Independent designer Bruno Callegarin explores that idea with a modern two-seat roadster built around a long hood and a cabin pushed toward the rear axle.

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New Alfa Romeo Spider render reimagines the brand’s classic roadster formula

The concept sits low and wide, with tightly sculpted surfaces running from Alfa Romeo’s signature shield grille toward a short rear deck. Slim headlights sharpen the front end, while large lower openings reinforce its performance-focused appearance. Along the sides, the proportions follow the traditional roadster formula, but the bodywork adopts a much more contemporary supercar-inspired treatment.

That independent identity separates Callegarin’s proposal from the many digital projects that simply modernize the Duetto. A contemporary Spider could instead capture the elegance, simplicity and driver-focused character of historic Alfa Romeo roadsters without copying their bodywork.

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Alfa Romeo’s open-top tradition started before the Duetto. Pininfarina created the Giulietta Spider in 1955, a model that became particularly important to the brand’s expansion in the United States. Alfa Romeo then introduced the 1600 Spider in 1966, launching the model that enthusiasts would come to associate with the Duetto name. The famous roadster evolved through several generations and remained part of the lineup into the 1990s.

Alfa Romeo later returned to the category with the Spider related to the GTV and, in 2006, another open-top model developed alongside the Brera. The 4C Spider followed a much more radical philosophy, combining a mid-engine layout with a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque and rear-wheel drive.

The company’s current product roadmap points elsewhere. FaSTLAne 2030 prioritizes expansion in the B and C segments. Alfa Romeo plans to update the Junior during its lifecycle and will unveil a new STLA Medium-based C-SUV in the fourth quarter of 2027, with production at Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy. A new C-segment hatchback will also arrive on the multi-energy STLA One architecture, drawing inspiration from the role once occupied by the 147 and Giulietta.

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Alfa Romeo has not announced a new Spider as part of that strategy. Callegarin’s concept therefore remains an independent vision, but it offers a compelling example of how the brand could eventually revive the roadster without relying entirely on nostalgia.