Forget Ferrari: the Alfa Romeo 4C is the bargain mini-supercar you slept on

If your automotive dreams feature Maranello styling but your bank account firmly screams Chevrolet, the Alfa Romeo 4C remains the uncompromising glitch in the supercar matrix. While a new Ferrari easily demands between $300,000 and half a million dollars, the Corvette has long held the crown for accessible performance. Yet a base Stingray or a six-figure Z06 lacks that elusive, Italian exotic aura.

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Produced from 2013 to 2020, hitting U.S. shores for the 2015 model year, the 4C delivered genuine carbon-fiber monocoque construction for an original base price under $60,000. Measuring a tiny 157 inches long, it features classic Alfa styling: the iconic Scudetto V-grille, sleek flying buttresses, and revolver five-spoke wheels.

Underneath its sculpted engine cover sits a deceptively small 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder churning out 237 to 240 HP and 258 lb-ft of torque. Power hits the rear wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, catapulting this featherweight to 60 mph in 4.2 to 4.5 seconds. That is genuine Porsche 911-rivalling acceleration paired with a 160 mph top speed, proving you don’t need a heavy V8 to cause a scene.

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Of course, exotic allure demands severe sacrifices. The 4C’s cabin is as spartan as a monk’s cell. You get bare, exposed carbon fiber, paper-thin seats, and unassisted manual steering that turns parallel parking into an intense upper-body workout. Creature comforts are virtually non-existent, and cabin storage tops out at a hilariously useless 3.7 cubic feet. Good luck taking a backpack on vacation, let alone actual luggage.

On today’s used market, early 2015 models with higher mileage hover around $45,900, while pristine late-year Spiders reach $70,000. It is loud, unapologetically impractical, and guarantees a visit to a chiropractor if driven daily. But if you can accept its delightful absurdity, the 4C delivers double the attention of a Corvette for a fraction of Ferrari money.