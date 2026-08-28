2027 Alfa Romeo Tonale successor imagined in a new render: here’s what we know so far

Alfa Romeo will launch an all-new C-segment SUV in the fourth quarter of 2027, replacing the Tonale in the lineup without necessarily carrying the same name. Stellantis has confirmed that production will take place in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform, with multiple powertrain options. The final design, however, remains almost completely hidden, as Alfa Romeo has shown only one early detail of the rear.

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Alfa Romeo Tonale successor rendered with a lower, wider and sportier design

The lack of complete images has opened the door to digital interpretations. Designer Tommaso Ciampi imagined the future model as a lower, wider and more aggressive crossover than today’s Tonale, creating a new series of renderings.

His proposal concentrates much of Alfa Romeo’s identity at the front, where an oversized Scudetto grille interrupts a thin lighting strip. The profile moves away from the upright proportions common among many SUVs and instead adopts a sloping roofline and a relatively long hood, giving the vehicle the appearance of a sporty crossover. Ciampi continues the same theme at the rear, integrating the exhaust outlets into a heavily sculpted bumper.

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The production model could follow a significantly different direction, especially since Alfa Romeo has not revealed official dimensions or aerodynamic details. Some reports suggest a length of at least 4.6 meters, or about 181 inches, compared with roughly 4.53 meters for the Tonale, but Stellantis has not confirmed that figure. The extra size could create more separation from the Junior while also increasing passenger space.

Stellantis has confirmed the multi-energy approach of the STLA Medium architecture, which will allow Alfa Romeo to offer electric and hybrid versions without developing two separate vehicles. Reports of an 800-volt electrical system, LFP batteries and a possible Quadrifoglio version remain unconfirmed, while the company has yet to disclose official power or range figures.

The new C-SUV will form part of a broader Alfa Romeo lineup expansion that also includes a future compact model inspired in spirit by the 147 and Giulietta.

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Ciampi’s render therefore represents only one possible design direction. At this stage, the confirmed details remain limited to the STLA Medium platform, Italian production, a multi-energy lineup and the planned 2027 launch.