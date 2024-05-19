Alfa Romeo Junior shine at Ecar Show 2024

Stellantis conquers the Ecar Show 2024 with its fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles, including the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior Electric, the absolute star of the show dedicated to sustainable mobility. From May 17 to 19, at the FIL pavilions in Lisbon, the Stellantis Group will present a wide range of electrified innovations, ready to revolutionize the world of transportation.

Stellantis at the Ecar Show 2024: electrified novelties and new Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica

The Ecar Show 2024 edition, will be taking place in Lisbon from this Friday, May 17, until Sunday, May 19, and will be held at the hybrid and electric car show in the halls of FIL, or Feria Internacional de Lisboa. The event sees Stellantis as a great contender to be one of the major players, thanks to the wide range of electrified novelties that will go on display.

Among the cars on offer, the brand new Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica, which was recently unveiled worldwide and is now ready to conquer the market, undoubtedly stands out. Other great news to be learned about during the event include three new 100% electric choices, namely the Citroen e-C3 and the 210 hp (157 kW) Peugeot E-3008 GT, as well as an example of the DS Automobiles 2024 Collection, which was unveiled this week, the DS model 4 Antoine de Saint Exupéry.

But the surprises and novelties are not over, the Ecar Show is shaping up to be an event full of new things. In addition to the New Alfa Romeo Junior, the New Citroën ë-C3 and the New Peugeot E-3008 it will also be possible to get a better look at other vehicles. We are also talking about the electrified novelties from Abarth, FIAT and Jeep, including the New Abarth 500e, Fiat 600e and Jeep Avenger.

As well as being able to get to know all these cars up close, the 2024 edition of the Ecar Show has also planned various exciting test drives, which will be performed on specially designed routes around the FIL. Also not to be missed are the special purchase conditions that will be made available to the public at the stands of the various brands.

Stellantis: mobility for all tastes! Whether you are looking for a compact car for the city, a stylish sedan or a powerful SUV like the Alfa Romeo Junior, Stellantis has the perfect solution for every type of need. With its wide range of 100% hybrid and electric vehicles, the Group meets the various mobility needs of individuals and professionals, in line with the ambitious goals of the “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan.

Junior will be available in three versions to meet the needs of every motorist. Hybrid: the ideal choice for those seeking the perfect mix of performance and efficiency. The 48-volt, 136-hp Hybrid VGT engine guarantees low fuel consumption and low emissions, without sacrificing the driving pleasure typical of Alfa Romeo. Elettrica: the eco-sustainable version of the Junior, it mounts a 156-hp electric motor and a 54 kWh battery that guarantees a range of more than 400 km in the WLTP cycle. Perfect for the environmentally conscious who want a quiet and smooth ride. Veloce: the ultimate expression of Alfa Romeo sportiness. The 240-hp engine gives excellent performance and high driving pleasure, for those who want an SUV that makes no compromises.

At the Alfa Romeo stand, the Junior model, which sports a typically Italian design, the result of the Alfa Romeo Style Center in Turin, will therefore be the great protagonist. Modern and dynamic lines combine with ease with the brand’s classic elements, creating an unmistakable look that catches the eye from the first glance. The aggressive front end, with its “Trilobo” LED headlights and inverted “V” grille, expresses all the sporty nature of the SUV. The interior has been carefully designed down to the smallest detail, with fine materials and state-of-the-art technology ensuring the quality of the vehicle in all its details.