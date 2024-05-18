Alfa Romeo Junior: this is how it might appear as an SUV coupé

By now, we have all been captivated by the design of the Alfa Romeo Junior. Although opinions have been mixed, it is undeniable that this B-SUV has attracted the attention of the entire world. Some digital creators have also reinterpreted it in different versions, such as the convertible, or the coupé that we see in this article.

Alfa Romeo Junior: the Coupé version would be highly appreciated by enthusiasts

This new stylistic language proposed by the new Junior will serve as a common thread for the future. For this reason, even the latest render of the next Alfa Romeo Stelvio that we have proposed to you is a direct consequence of the design proposed with the new B-SUV.

The idea of a coupé version of the Junior, however, is also intriguing, and it could give the vehicle a more dynamic and distinctive profile. The renders created by Auto-Moto provide a suggestive look at how this variant might appear.

Although it may not seem so different from its original version, the lines are very fluid and the proportions create a captivating contrast. The Alfa Romeo Junior coupé could indeed highlight all those sporty elements that, in an SUV, tend to be dispersed, but at the same time also emphasize the elegance and refined style of Alfa Romeo. Who knows if the brand will ever consider proposing such a version.

As for the sales prospects of the new Alfa Romeo Junior, the brand’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, expects to sell between 50,000 and 70,000 units, that is, to reach about half of the total production of the Biscione. The car is available in both fully electric and hybrid versions; while in Northern Europe it is expected that the fully battery-powered version will be the most chosen, in Italy, France and Spain, the company expects a greater preference for the hybrid version.