Fiat 600e struggles in Q1 2024 with mere 2,613 units sold

The Fiat 600e is the latest electric car to hit the market from the Italian automaker, but so far it seems to have not met with the expected success. Fiat’s electric B-SUV, “twin” of the recent Alfa Romeo Junior, as well as the Jeep Avenger, totaled 2,613 units sold in Europe in the first quarter of 2024. The news comes after Stellantis released its first-quarter financial results for the year, showing a sharp decline in early 2024.

These are certainly not stellar figures, considering that the best-selling car in Europe in Q1 2024 is currently the Dacia Sandero with 70,567 registrations, while the best-selling electric car is the Tesla Model Y with 57,922 units sold.

It is particularly noteworthy that just under 65 percent of the total 600e units sold were registered in France, historically a strong market for Fiat and Italian cars, with a total of 1,655 cars sold in the first quarter of the year.

In France, the 600e has not done badly at all, and although the Peugeot e-208, the best-selling electric car, is quite far ahead with 10,077 units sold, it has done better than the Opel Corsa, Hyundai Kona, Renault Zoe, Jeep Avenger, and many others. The hybrid model could be the key to reviving sales of the Fiat 600e.

Fiat 500e is also achieving similar results. It recently launched in the United States, but due to low demand, the plant where it is produced has been shut down until September. Returning to the Fiat 600e, a sportier version of this model will also be available: the Abarth 600e. This model will mount a 240-hp electric motor, the same as the future Lancia Ypsilon HF, which will arrive on the market in 2025. However, the question arises spontaneously: how can one think of selling a sports version if even the “standard” model is struggling to sell?