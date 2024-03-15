Jeep Avenger continues to shine: it claims another prestigious award.

In an increasingly competitive automotive context, Jeep Avenger reaffirms itself as a true gem of Stellantis automotive house, clinching prestigious title of “Compact SUV of the Year” in Portugal. This recognition was awarded during 41st edition of “Seguro Directo / Car of Year – Troféu Volante de Cristal 2024” award, an event that saw participation of jury consisting of 19 automotive industry journalists and representatives of major media outlets.

The Triumph of Jeep Avenger Summit

Victory of Jeep Avenger Summit over four other competing models is testament to its excellence and impact in automotive market. SUV, already widely appreciated, has continued to win hearts of car enthusiasts thanks to its bold design, versatility, and wide range of equipment and engine options. Luis Domingues, Marketing Director of Jeep Portugal, expressed great pride in this latest recognition, emphasizing importance of Jeep Avenger in compact SUV segment and its fundamental role in consolidating Jeep brand’s presence in national market.

This is not first time Jeep Avenger has stood out: already winner of “Car of Year 2023” title and “autonis” design award, model confirms itself as significant choice for motorists, embodying multi-energy strategy of Jeep brand. To meet needs of increasingly diverse range of consumers, Jeep Avenger offers various propulsion options.

For those embracing electrification, 100% electric version is equipped with efficient 115 kW motor and 54 kWh battery, ensuring range of up to 400 kilometers, extendable to 600 kilometers in city environments. Additionally, e-Hybrid technology offers blend of performance and efficiency, with 1.2T MHEV engine integrating with 6-speed e-DCS6 dual-clutch automatic transmission, reducing consumption by up to 15%. By end of year, Jeep will also launch Avenger 4xe version, incorporating 48V mild hybrid technology, ensuring unprecedented off-road performance in compact SUV segment. In summary, Jeep Avenger continues to demonstrate its leadership in market, offering winning combination of captivating design, excellent performance, and advanced propulsion options, establishing itself as benchmark in compact SUV segment.