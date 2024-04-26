Fiat 500e shows off its new Abarth-style colors

The Fiat 500e has been spotted in the new colors announced in recent months. GabetzSpyUnit caught the small Italian electric city car on a car transporter, ready to be delivered to various dealerships. Among the various shades spotted, the Giallo Amalfi stands out, which seems to recall the same color already seen on the Abarth 500e, which has only had 14 registrations so far in 2024.

Fiat 500e: new colors unveiled for the zero-emission city car

Following the announcement by Fiat CEO Olivier Francois to eliminate gray from the available colors, the company is therefore continuing to showcase its vibrant colors that evoke Italy, such as the sea, the sun and the sky.

The Giallo Amalfi (yellow) in particular is a pastel color that seems to enhance the sinuous shapes of the 500e, and which for many recalls the legendary 500 used by Lupin, one of the most iconic cars on television. Among the new colors is also light blue, also recalling the Abarth version, which is inspired by the Italian sky: “Thanks to a special painting process capable of enhancing the transparency and lightness of the tones, the iridescent effect, due to physical phenomena of reflection, refraction and interference of light waves, makes different colors perceived depending on the observation point and the light conditions. Just as happens when admiring the sky reflected on the sea or on the snow-capped peaks of the Italian mountains”, writes Stellantis on its website.

The photos taken by GabetzSpyUnit also show the traditional black, white and red colors, as well as Rose Gold. At the moment, Giallo Amalfi is free, while for all other available colors it will be necessary to add 700 euros to the final price.

Unfortunately, production of the Fiat 500e is currently on hold at the Mirafiori plant and will be until next September due to a shortage of demand specifically for the Fiat 500e. The city car is recording excellent sales in France but is struggling in the rest of Europe, including Italy. It has recently landed on the US market as well and the reception seems to have been rather encouraging, but we are waiting for official data to confirm.