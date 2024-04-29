Alfa Romeo is set to launch a new car every year until 2030

Alfa Romeo officially unveiled the new compact SUV Junior a few weeks ago. Initially it was called Milano, but after a few days from the official presentation the brand decided to change the name following some controversies with the Italian government. This is the first of a long series of new cars to debut on the market, as Alfa Romeo plans to launch a new car every year until 2030.

Here are the vehicles that Alfa Romeo will launch on the market by 2030

This strategy was confirmed by Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo. After Junior, the already confirmed cars are the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Giulia. Stelvio will debut on the market in the second half of 2025 and will be the first Stellantis car in Europe to be produced on the STLA Large platform (the first in the United States was the Dodge Charger Daytona). The second generation of the SUV, like the current model, will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy. At the moment, only an electric version and a Quadrifoglio are planned, which will be the most powerful ever with 1,000 horsepower.

The new Giulia will debut in 2026. In this case too, only an electric version and a Quadrifoglio with over 1,000 horsepower under the hood are planned. The estimated range is 435 miles (700 kilometers) and the charging times will be very fast, although there is no detailed information on this yet. These are the cars confirmed by Alfa Romeo so far.

However, according to some rumors, an E-SUV should debut on the market in 2027, destined to become the new top of the range for the brand. It will be a sporty and aerodynamic model, with imposing dimensions: about 5 meters long. This vehicle was designed primarily for the US and Chinese markets.

The new Alfa Romeo Giulietta or its direct heir could arrive in 2028. In this case, the platform used would be the STLA Medium and it should share many elements with the future Lancia Delta. A second E-segment model should debut in 2029, probably a coupé sedan that could take the name of Alfa Romeo GTV. Finally, the new generation of Tonale could arrive in 2030, which would debut on the market exclusively in an electric version. In the meantime, it is not excluded that some special editions of Alfa Romeo vehicles will arrive on the market, as happened for the new 33 Stradale.