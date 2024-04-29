2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia will be the twin of the Dodge Charger?

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia is the second generation of the Italian brand’s D-segment sedan. This car will make its debut in the second half of 2026, about a year after the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. This car will be based on the STLA Large platform, which was first used by Stellantis for the new Dodge Charger Daytona, the world’s first electric muscle car.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: a glimpse into the second generation

The idea that these two cars will share the same platform has sparked a series of renders that have appeared online in recent months, imagining the 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia based on Dodge‘s muscle car. The latest hypothesis that we show you in these images is the one from the Hot Cars website, which has published renders created by the artist and digital creator Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who has imagined the design of the future generation of Giulia.

The similarities to the Dodge car are evident here too, but there are also some design elements that are typical of Alfa Romeo cars. The car has been imagined in a coupe version with a truncated rear end, a distinctive feature that should be a characteristic of all future Alfa Romeo cars.

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia will play a pivotal role in the brand’s future lineup. Just like the current model, the car will continue to be produced in Italy at Stellantis’ Cassino plant. Expected to debut exclusively in electric guise, the car will also have a top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio variant with around 1,000 horsepower and supercar-level performance. This version should have a range of around 435 miles (700 kilometers) and very fast charging times, a goal for the brand that will ensure customers won’t miss the previous internal combustion engine versions.