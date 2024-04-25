Can the 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio EV compete with the Tesla Model Y?

The new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be the most powerful SUV ever. It will be powered by an electric powertrain capable of delivering around 1,000 horsepower in the Quadrifoglio version, making the brand’s SUV a true supercar. However, many are wondering if it will actually sell well on the market.

The 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be exclusively electric and is likely to be very expensive

Those who have had the opportunity to see it in preview, such as Stellantis Group dealers, have called it beautiful. We have no doubt that it will be. However, the most important question is about its rival, one of the best-selling electric SUVs in the world: the Tesla Model Y. This appears to be an impossible challenge, starting with the price. The Model Y currently costs around €42,000, has a 55 kWh battery in the standard version, a range of 455 km, and a top speed of 217 km/h.

Can the electric Stelvio ever match this extraordinary value for money? If the performance is as expected, it will cost significantly more than the SUV from Elon Musk‘s automaker. After all, the current Stelvio starts at around €55,000, so we’re already €13,000 more than the Model Y. Considering that the electric Alfa Romeo Junior costs €41,000, the new Stelvio could have a price of around €60,000. It will therefore have to try to carve out a difficult market share, leveraging the Alfisti who, however, love cars with internal combustion engines.

While the Quadrifoglio version is rumored to have 1,000 horsepower, some may be “satisfied” with the Tesla Model Y Performance, which has a top speed of 250 km/h and around 440 horsepower. This is why Alfa Romeo will need to succeed in creating a car that is both beautiful and powerful, and that will convince potential buyers regardless of the price. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected to arrive on the market exclusively in an electric version, but wouldn’t it be better to also plan for a hybrid?