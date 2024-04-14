2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the Quadrifoglio version will be the most powerful SUV ever

Following the official presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Milano, it’s already time for Alfa Romeo to think about its next model, the new Stelvio. The new generation of the SUV will be launched in 2025 and will be completely new. Those lucky enough to have seen it in preview define it as fantastic, with extraordinary shapes, consequently the hype is very high for the new car of the glorious Italian car brand. But what will it be like? Difficult to say, but according to Auto Express, the new SUV will also be available in a Quadrifoglio version, so we will have a new super sports version of the beloved Stelvio.

2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio could reach 1,000 hp

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato told Auto Express in 2022 that he was also considering a Quadrifoglio version for the Alfa Romeo Tonale, but this hypothesis was dropped at the launch of the Milano: “The idea was to create a 400-horsepower Tonale version, but we were unable to make such a version at a reasonable cost and also respecting CO2 emissions, even because if today in France you want to register a car with emissions of over 200 g/km, you have to pay huge sums of money. Who will buy a Quadrifoglio in France? A madman.”

Imparato then added: “The Tonale will not have a Quadrifoglio version, nor will it have 400 horsepower. The next Quadrifoglio, it is more than fair to say, will be the Stelvio,” thus confirming that the new Milano will also not have the “super sporty” version. The new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and 2026 Giulia will both be electric, and will be built on the STLA Large platform at the Cassino plant in Italy.

Imparato explained that the Quadrifoglio should have 941 horsepower: “This is the figure for the moment, but if we can reach 1,000 hp, we will do it, but I am absolutely not sure that it is the top priority of the company or the customers.” The CEO of Alfa Romeo, focusing on electric power, then explained: “The priority is to create a completely replacement experience for the internal combustion engine. This means driving, stopping, charging, having a coffee, having a pee, and setting off again. If you have to wait two hours to charge the car, it’s no good. If you have to go at 130 km/h, with Fiat Pandas overtaking you or campers going faster than you, it’s no good.” Therefore, super-fast recharging up to 270 kW can be expected, with a battery that guarantees at least 700 km of range.