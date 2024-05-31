Stellantis invests R$3 billion in Porto Real: new model coming soon

A new chapter for the Brazilian plant: Stellantis announces a R$3 billion investment plan for its plant in Porto Real, Brazil, from 2025 to 2030. This is a landmark investment, the largest ever made in the southern region of Rio de Janeiro, and will bring with it important news and a positive impact for the area.

Stellantis accelerates in Porto Real: R$3 billion for the future

Big news is coming regarding the Stellantis plant in Porto Real. In fact, the automotive giant has announced a R$3 billion investment plan for the period from 2025 to 2030. This is the largest investment to be made in the southern region of Rio de Janeiro in recent years, and this will inevitably bring with it important news. As we’ve already seen on previous occasions, Stellantis‘s commitment to keeping up with fast-moving time is always very strong. The same goes for the work that is about to be done for Porto Real, a real strong signal of the group’s willingness to invest in Brazil’s future and to contribute to the sustainable development of this country as well. This investment represents a very important opportunity for the southern region of Rio de Janeiro, which, thanks to this business strategy of Stellantis, will benefit from greater economic and employment development.

But let’s see now what big news comes with the major investment. Besides the production of the Citroën Basalt, which is expected by the end of the year to complete the C-Cubed range in the company of the New C3 and the New Aircross, Stellantis has also confirmed the production of a new unreleased model in Porto Real. This new model, will be presented as a strong competitor in the Brazilian market. The goal of this new release is to be able to represent a decisive step for the company that aims to contribute for the consolidation of its leadership in the automotive sector.

The R$3 billion investment will be focused on the creation of new products, research and development and modernization of the plant’s facilities, systems and various equipment. This strategy will enable the manufacturer to increase production capacity and create numerous new jobs, strengthening the entire automotive chain. Stellantis is also committed to the decarbonization of mobility, and the new investment round also includes the development of new bio-hybrid technologies as well as that of innovative decarbonization technologies throughout the automotive supply chain.

The R$32 billion investment round from 2025 to 2030 announced by Stellantis for South America is the largest in the history of the automotive industry regarding this region. This investment is yet another demonstration of the group’s confidence in the future of the South American market. The goal of introducing 40 new models as a result of this amount of investment demonstrates its further commitment to contributing to the development of varied mobility that is accessible to a large user base.