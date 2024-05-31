Alfa Romeo E-SUV: Detroit-made electric SUV could spark U.S. market breakthrough

The Biscione could soon break through in the American market with a new luxury electric SUV. According to recent rumors, Alfa Romeo in fact is planning to produce a new high-end electric SUV to be assembled at Jefferson North’s Stellantis plants in Detroit, Michigan.

A new model in the premium Alfa Romeo segment of the U.S. market?

Is an ambitious electric future coming for Alfa Romeo in the United States? It certainly seems so, if we give credence to the rumors circulating in recent hours. According to these rumors, the Biscione is reportedly planning to produce a new luxury electric SUV at Stellantis’ Jefferson North plants in Detroit, Mich.

A car that could mark a turning point for Alfa Romeo in the U.S. market: the Alfa Romeo E-SUV, if confirmed, would be the brand’s first model to be produced in the U.S. and would represent a key step toward conquering the premium segment of the U.S. market, one of Stellantis’ main goals for Alfa Romeo’s future.

From early rumors, the Alfa Romeo E-SUV is expected to be based on the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a length of about 5 meters and aerodynamic and sporty styling. The SUV should boast the ultimate in technology, luxury, roominess, design and performance, positioning itself as the ultimate in the Alfa Romeo range. The latest rumors reported by various media outlets such as CocheSpias hint at a big arrival in the Americas and news of an electrified future.

The Alfa Romeo E-SUV’s appearance in the U.S. market is seen as an important opportunity for the brand to finally break through in the United States, a market that has so far been difficult for the Biscione’s cars to conquer, despite the successes of models such as the Giulia, Stelvio and Tonale. However, it is important to stress that at the moment these are only rumors and nothing has yet been officially confirmed by Alfa Romeo or Stellantis. All that remains is to wait to find out whether the Alfa Romeo E-SUV will become a fact and whether it will be able to win the hearts of American motorists.