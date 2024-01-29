Stellantis: here are the electric models arriving on the STLA Large platform by 2026

The STLA Large platform is a key part of Stellantis Group‘s electrification strategy. Designed as the foundation for the next generation of electric vehicles, it’s a versatile platform initially created for electric vehicles. However, it also perfectly suits internal combustion and hybrid models. This platform is particularly well-suited for large vehicles, such as D and E-segment sedans, crossovers, and SUVs.

From 2024 to 2026, Stellantis plans to launch eight models based on the STLA Large platform. This platform will debut in the North American market with Dodge and Jeep brands, followed by other prestigious group brands like Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati.

Here are the vehicles set to hit the market with the new STLA Large platform

One of the first models to feature this platform will be the Jeep Wagoneer S, which we discussed a few days ago. This SUV promises about 600 horsepower and an acceleration capacity from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, with an estimated range of about 640 km. For Dodge, the first images of the electric Charger Daytona have already given us a preview of what to expect, and there are some rumors about the new Dodge Stealth SUV.

In Europe, vehicles based on the STLA Large will be produced at the Cassino plant, where the new electric generations of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be assembled. The platform will also be very important for Maserati, especially for the new, fully electric Quattroporte Folgore, whose launch has been postponed from 2025 to 2028.

For Chrysler, the platform is expected to serve as the basis for the electric successor of the Chrysler 300, slated for 2026, and it might also be used for a new SUV. Alfa Romeo is also planning a large electric SUV for 2027, likely based on the STLA Large platform.

This platform enables the development of models with either a single electric motor or a dual motor, offering front, rear, or all-wheel drive, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2 seconds. Regarding the battery, the STLA Large platform can accommodate batteries ranging from 85 to 118 kWh. It also supports an 800 V architecture, allowing for ultra-high power charging up to 4.5 kWh per minute, and a range that can reach up to 800 km in sedan models.