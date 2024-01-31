Maserati Grecale Modena Sport: here’s a new special edition of the SUV

The Maserati Grecale Modena Sport represents an intriguing addition to the sports SUV segment, especially for the British market. With only 50 units destined for the UK, this limited edition sits between the mid-range Modena version and the top-of-the-range Trofeo, highlighting the uniqueness and prestige that the Italian brand imparts to each of its creations.

The new Grecale Modena Sport features 21” Crio Gloss Black wheels, a design that aligns with other details such as the splitter, side skirts, logos, and daytime opening. Red brake calipers and tinted rear windows add a striking visual contrast. Available in Nero Tempesta, Bianco Astro, Blu Intenso, and Grigio Lava colors, it offers a distinctive aesthetic.

Maserati Grecale Modena Sport: A new limited edition arrives in the UK

The interior stands out with black or red leather upholstery, stitched with a Chevron design, and accompanied by glossy black wood inserts. Premium features such as a Sonus Faber sound system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an electric panoramic roof further emphasize the vehicle’s exclusive nature.

The new Maserati Grecale Modena Sport is equipped with an infotainment system featuring a 12.3-inch touch display, an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel, a wireless charger for compatible smartphones, a rear camera, front and rear parking sensors, active rear braking, adaptive cruise control, and downhill control.

Under the hood, there’s a 2-liter mild hybrid engine with 330 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, a mechanical limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension, and electronically variable active shock absorbers. This sports SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 240 km/h.

While the Modena-based automaker has not yet revealed pricing details, the exclusivity and advanced specifications suggest a premium positioning. For reference, the Modena version starts at €90,700 in Italy, while the Trofeo starts at €122,000. There are also the GT 250 and GT variants at €81,000, and the fully electric Folgore at €127,100.

In any case, the new Maserati Grecale Modena Sport is a testament to the Modena manufacturer’s skill in combining performance, luxury, and exclusive design. This limited edition is not only an important addition to the sports SUV portfolio but also a symbol of the Stellantis brand’s commitment to meeting the needs of an elite audience, particularly in the British market.