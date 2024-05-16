Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026: will its front end look like this?

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will arrive in the spring of 2026, as recently confirmed by Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean Philippe Imparato. This car will play a crucial role in the brand’s future lineup, as it aims to establish itself as a global premium brand. Although Stellantis has already shown the vehicle to dealers, there are no teaser photos or spy shots that reveal its design. As a result, many digital creators are having fun creating renders based on the initial information available.

Will this be the front end of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026, or will the brand surprise everyone?

Most of the renders that have appeared on the web in recent weeks take inspiration from the recent compact SUV Alfa Romeo Junior, suggesting that this car will end up sharing some design elements with future Alfa Romeos. This is certainly a plausible line of reasoning.

A classic example of this is the render we are showing you, where it is evident that the front end of the Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 is clearly inspired by that of the Alfa Romeo Junior. The question many are asking is whether things will really go this way or if the Giulia will feature a completely new design compared to what has been seen so far. Many people think that this car could have a lot in common with the Junior, as well as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio that will debut in 2025. Others, however, hypothesize that these cars could have totally different design characteristics. After all, this might not be surprising considering that even now, there are different styles within the Alfa Romeo range. Just think of the current Giulia and Stelvio, Tonale, 33 Stradale, and Junior.

Most likely, we will find out the truth in the coming months or at the latest with the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the middle of next year, which will provide us with a valuable clue as to how this car will change. The new generation of Giulia will be based on the STLA Large platform and will have a truncated rear end that will make it resemble a coupé sedan. Finally, the car will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, alongside the new Stelvio and Maserati Grecale.